Morrisons Foundation proud to fund Age UK Bradford’s Friendship Group

By Adrian Horsley
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
Age UK Bradford and District were delighted to receive a donation of £9,750 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of Age UK Bradford and District’s ‘Friendship Groups’, which will offer support, activities and social inclusion for isolated older people from around the local area.

Most Popular

Mark Rounding, Chief Executive of Age UK Bradford District, said: "Thanks to the amazing support of Morrisons Foundation we are now able to develop and deliver new Friendship Groups across the district in response to feedback that we have received from older people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Many have told us how important it is for them to be able to go along to friendly and enjoyable gatherings where they can talk and engage together about mutual interests.”

Age UK Bradford and District’s ‘Friendship Groups’ will offer support, activities and social inclusion for isolated older people from around the local area.placeholder image
Age UK Bradford and District’s ‘Friendship Groups’ will offer support, activities and social inclusion for isolated older people from around the local area.

“We know how important this can be for helping to combat loneliness and supporting people's mental health and wellbeing and we look forward to announcing further details soon"

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to support the vital work of Age UK Bradford.”

“Supporting people in the heart of our communities, particularly the older generation who may otherwise not have the opportunity to be included in social activities, is what the Foundation is all about and I’m delighted that our donation will make such a difference.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice