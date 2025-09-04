Morrisons Foundation proud to fund Age UK Bradford’s Friendship Group

Age UK Bradford and District were delighted to receive a donation of £9,750 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of Age UK Bradford and District’s ‘Friendship Groups’, which will offer support, activities and social inclusion for isolated older people from around the local area.

Mark Rounding, Chief Executive of Age UK Bradford District, said: "Thanks to the amazing support of Morrisons Foundation we are now able to develop and deliver new Friendship Groups across the district in response to feedback that we have received from older people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many have told us how important it is for them to be able to go along to friendly and enjoyable gatherings where they can talk and engage together about mutual interests.”

Age UK Bradford and District’s ‘Friendship Groups’ will offer support, activities and social inclusion for isolated older people from around the local area.

“We know how important this can be for helping to combat loneliness and supporting people's mental health and wellbeing and we look forward to announcing further details soon"

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to support the vital work of Age UK Bradford.”

“Supporting people in the heart of our communities, particularly the older generation who may otherwise not have the opportunity to be included in social activities, is what the Foundation is all about and I’m delighted that our donation will make such a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.