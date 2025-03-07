Morley Salvation Army leader on right track for London Marathon challenge

A Salvation Army officer is ticking off a bucket list item by taking part in the London Marathon to raise money to help the community across Yorkshire.

Major Andrea Still, who leads Morley Salvation Army, is training for the iconic 26.2 mile run which takes place on Sunday April 27.

The money raised will support the church and charity to run food banks, holiday clubs, brass lessons for children and much more in the local area.

Major Andrea said: “As a Salvation Army Officer over the past 30 years, I have worked in many areas where families struggle to cope with daily life. I have seen first-hand the effects poverty and a sense of hopelessness can have, but also experienced the joy and privilege of seeing families flourish and thrive through belonging to a supportive community.

“By taking part in the London Marathon, I aim to raise funds for Salvation Army initiatives, making a difference to families in Morley and the wider Yorkshire area. The Salvation Army is committed to providing affordable spaces where families can access practical assistance and grow together.”

Andrea, who has never done a marathon before, was an active teenager taking part in cross country and hockey, but was diagnosed with a condition limiting her lung capacity which affected her running.

She continued: “I migrated to racket sports and canoeing. As an adult I have always kept fit, and I still enjoy gym classes, parkrun and canoeing. During Covid I started to run a bit more and took part in some virtual races for charity.

“The training is going well, but the cold weather and Morley being very hilly present some challenges so I’ve been making use of the treadmill! My furthest distance has peaked at 16 miles, and I will continue with three runs a week and three strength based exercise classes until the big day.

“Despite not being a great runner, I am embracing the challenge of the marathon to stand in solidarity with those who face challenges every day.”

If you would like to sponsor Andrea you can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/page/andrea-still-1721043392543

For more information on Morley Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/morley