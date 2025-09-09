Minister for Youth Justice visits parkrun at Wetherby Young Offender Institution

Minister for Youth Justice, Sir Nic Dakin, visited Keppel parkrun, which takes place within the grounds of Wetherby Young Offenders Institution.

Sir Nic Dakin said: “I always welcome the chance to join a parkrun – my thanks to all at HMYOI Wetherby, the parkrun team and the volunteers who make these excellent events possible.

“I was very impressed by the commitment of local volunteers from parkrun UK to support the rehabilitation of young people within the criminal justice system.

“It was great to see the strong turnout. The support these young people receive in custody – not only with parkrun – all helps them to take steps towards better futures.”

Keppel parkrun

parkruns have been taking place on custodial estates in the UK since 2017 and more than 13,000 people have taken part, thanks to the groundbreaking partnership between parkrun UK and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS).

There have been over 95,000 walks and runs recorded, supported by almost 3,500 different people volunteering, and 24 prisons across the UK currently hold parkrun events.

On this occasion, Sir Nic Dakin joined eleven other walkers and runners, supported by six volunteers at the closed event; closed meaning it is only open to prison residents and staff.

Aaron Hunt, Physical Education Manager at HMYOI Wetherby, said: “We’re really pleased with parkrun at Wetherby.

“We get great support from their team and the boys here get so much from it.

“parkrun is about so much more than getting moving and working your heart rate.

“It’s about the way the runs bring people in from the outside.

“The children and young people can then get a clear sense of the supportive community that can be there for them on release.”

Despite the private nature of the site, custodial parkrun events are delivered in line with the traditional parkrun model; they are held weekly on a Saturday morning and are 5k in length.

The events are accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities, with prisoners also helping to deliver the parkrun as volunteers.

Led by HMPPS in the UK, research has been undertaken in male and female sites, looking at the impact of these events on prisoners and staff.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Criminological Research, Policy and Practice and in the Journal of Forensic Practice.

This research highlighted some key benefits of parkrun to those in custody, including the opportunity to build positive relationships (with staff, other prisoners and their families); better mental and physical health; improved self-esteem and confidence; the increased sense of purpose, achievement and fulfilment and the creation of a safe, humanising and non-judgemental space in which to be active, and feel valued and respected.

You can find your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer as well as everything else parkrun at parkrun.org.

