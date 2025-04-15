Meltham midnight walkers smash fundraising goal for Kirkwood Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greenacres raised an astounding £950.32 for Kirkwood Hospice

A determined team from HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home braved wild winds and rugged terrain to complete an exhilarating 6.5-mile midnight walk around Meltham – and their efforts paid off in a big way.

The team at Greenacres started their mission to raise £300 for their chosen 2025 charity – Kirkwood Hospice. However, this turned into a triumphant fundraiser that brought in an astounding £950.32, shattering their target and leaving colleagues buzzing with pride.

This year, Greenacres Care Home selected Kirkwood as their charity of choice, inspired by the organisation’s unwavering support for individuals with life-limiting illnesses, their invaluable assistance to the home in providing end-of-life care, and the personal care they extended to one of the team’s own colleagues during a challenging time.

Greenacres colleagues next to some Easter treats

As proud participants in Kirkwood’s End of Life Chartered Programme, the Greenacres colleagues felt a deep connection to the cause – and their midnight trek proved just how far they would go to give back.

Sarah Tomczynski, HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home Manager, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled! I’m so proud of this wonderful team and their brilliant effort for such an incredible charity.

“A massive thank you to everyone who donated and cheered us on – it means the world to our team and to Greenacres.”

The funds raised will bolster Kirkwood’s mission to provide compassionate care and support to those who need it most. For more information about Greenacres Care Home and its community initiatives, please visit Greenacres - Care Home in, Meltham, Huddersfield | HC One or contact 01484 855 390/email [email protected].

Greenacres colleagues on their walk

Greenacres is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 64 ensuite bedrooms, Greenacres provides person-centred care and varied activities programme. Greenacres is proud to be rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.