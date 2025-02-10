Meet the apprentice at Freeths LLP in Leeds

Today marks the beginning of National Apprenticeship Week and we are excited to share the story of an apprentice from the Freeths office in Leeds.

Read about her experience so far, the route she took to kickstart her career in law, and her valuable advice for anyone interested in joining this exciting industry.

Case study: Abigail Shaw

Twenty-two year-old Abigail started looking for work when she was just 14 years old. After struggling to find a job for quite some time, she pivoted her direction in looking for practical learning experiences after finishing her A-levels when she was 18.

Abigail Shaw

On A-level results day, Abigail received fantastic grades and went to her career advisor to explain she had chosen to go down the apprenticeship route. Her career advisor seemed confused about her decision, and even questioned Abigail and asked if she was sure she was doing the right thing.

Abigail said she felt “taken back” by this, but was sure of her decision and knew it was the right choice for her.

It was this which led her to discovering Freeths and the firm’s trainee legal apprenticeship roles, which she eagerly and successfully applied for. Abigail joined Freeths as a Trainee Legal Secretary Apprentice which she did for two years, before accepting a Solicitor Apprenticeship role last year. Fast forward four years, Abigail now works in Freeths’ newly renovated Leeds office, as part of the Restructuring and Insolvency team.

In the future, Abigail hopes to finish her apprenticeship and qualify as a solicitor and continue to develop her knowledge and skills in the legal field.

Abigail encourages prospective apprentices to remember that it can be a quite challenging journey, when you have to study and work at the same time. However, she says as long as you remain dedicated to the learning process, you will grow as a person along the way, such as improving your confidence and gaining essential work skills.

She confessed: “I don’t think I would’ve grown so much as a person if I had followed the traditional route of university, as the apprenticeship route has helped me understand the world of work and has allowed me to gain valuable experience”.

Freeths Senior Partner, Philippa Dempster, said: “The firm's focus is always on our people. We have a culture that fosters, nurtures and cares for client and colleague relationships, whilst consistently delivering second-to-none results. It is for this reason why we see so many of our colleagues stay with us and progress their careers at the firm.

"So, when asked what type of person does well at Freeths, it would be someone who is smart in the choices they make and the relationships they build; bold enough to stand out from the rest; and who takes an approach of 'togetherness', valuing the people and skills around them. And, of course, someone who is open to learning from others and taking full advantage of the many career progression opportunities and pathways open to all of our colleagues."

Freeths in Leeds is currently hiring two trainee solicitor apprenticeships, closing date 21/02/25. Click on the link to find out more about the apprenticeship scheme and how to apply. Good luck! https://freeths.grad.allhires.com/app/