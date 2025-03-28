Meadowhall welcomes popular gift retailer Menkind just in time for Mother's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, Meadowhall has welcomed an expanded Menkind store to the centre, following a rebrand from Prezzybox.

The former Prezzybox store, located on The Gallery, has been transformed into popular gift specialist Menkind, offering the brand’s much-loved range of presents and gadgets in a new location.

The new store is an expansion of Menkind’s existing location in The Oasis, with the transformation only adding to the centre’s offering of stores such as Boots, Hotel Chocolat and M&S. Visitors will now be able to make the most of an even broader range of gifts, from pampering hot stone therapy kits to sparkling afternoon tea hampers, as they search for the perfect last minute Mother’s Day treat in the expanded store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re excited to welcome Menkind’s new store to Meadowhall, especially ahead of Mother’s Day.

“Whether you’re looking to find the perfect present, treat your mum to a meal at one of our restaurants or spend some quality time together at Vue cinema, Meadowhall has everything you could need all in one place to celebrate the mother figures in your life this Mother’s Day.”

Menkind’s new store is the latest in an exciting line up of recent announcements at Meadowhall, including the upcoming arrival of beauty giant Sephora and the expansion of JD to become the retailer’s largest store in the region.

For a full list of stores at Meadowhall and to plan your day out at the centre, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/