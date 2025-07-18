Local senior carer celebrates 10-years of service with Stamford Bridge Beaumont
Rebecca Triffit, now senior carer started at Barchester in 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rebecca has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Emma Smith, General Manager of Stamford Bridge Beaumont said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Ten years of loyal service with Rebecca, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rebecca”.
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 94 residents from respite care to long term stays.