Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to the Downright Special Network

Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to a charity supporting children with Down syndrome in the Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire area.

Originally started 18 years ago by a group of parents, the Downright Special Network has quickly developed into a charity that gives emotional, practical and educational support to families in need. The ethos of the organisation is to build a brighter future for children with Down syndrome, supporting them to achieve their full potential and promoting success and inclusion in all aspects of life.

The Downright Special Network provides a variety of services catering to children from birth through their school years. Their offerings include engaging and educational weekly sessions, and social events aimed at supporting both the children and their families. As well as hosting a sensory and sign language groups for babies and actively sharing best practices and advice with parents and teaching assistants. Through close collaboration with local health and education services, they strive to enhance the care pathway and improve educational outcomes for children with Down syndrome.

With approximately five babies per year born and diagnosed with Down syndrome in the Hull and East Riding area1, the contribution was provided to Downright Special Network as part of Barratt & David Wilson Developments’ Community Fund initiative, enabling their internal Charity Committee to select a charity every month to donate to.

Gillian Bowlas, Charity Manager at Downright Special Network commented on the donation: “We are extremely grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for recognising the work that we are doing. Their donation is extremely generous.

“We plan to spend the donation on a variety of things including giving extra support to children with Down syndrome and their families as well as helping to organise small group sessions and social events for them to help push our ethos even further.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East added: “We are proud to support Downright Special Network through this donation, helping them continue their invaluable work with individuals in our community. With around five babies diagnosed with Down syndrome each year in the Hull and East Riding area, it’s essential to ensure these services remain accessible and impactful.

"With several developments across the region, Barratt Developments is committed not only to building homes but also to creating lasting, positive change for our residents and the wider community.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments within the East Riding of Yorkshire, including Harrier Chase, Hawk View and Stirling Park in Brough, Minster View and Queens Court in Beverley, and Hesslewood Park in Hessle, Mortimer Park and Porters Way in Driffield, The Sands in Bridlington and Wolds View and Stewarts Reach in Pocklington.