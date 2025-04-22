Local care home takes sisters on heart-warming trip to dairy farm — rekindling cherished childhood memories
The highlight of the day was for sisters, Angela age 79 and Celia age 82, who were overjoyed to relive their childhood memories growing up on a farm.
The sisters were beaming with joy as they watched cows being milked, stroked calves, and took in the fresh countryside air. Having spent much of their lives working on dairy farm, the trip stirred up countless stories, laughter, and even a few happy tears.
Stacey Nicolson General Manager of Threshfield Court Care Centre said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the farm. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. To be able to make this wish come true is fantastic for our residents."
Threshfield Court Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Threshfield Court provides residential care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information, please contact Stacey Nicolson, General Manager at Threshfield Court Care Centre on 01756 752200 or [email protected]