Local care home scoops coveted title

Lindum House in Beverley has been crowned ‘Garden of the Year’ for the North NE Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2024 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Lindum House is over the moon to have been named the winner for ‘Garden of the Year’, beating hundreds of other nominees.

Bob Dennis, Head of Maintenance said: “It’s an honour to have won this for Lindum House. The residents and activities have helped, it’s been a team effort and were all so proud”.

As the winner for North NE division, Lindum House is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Jayne Clarke, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Bob Dennis. We are so proud of him. He’s put so much work, time and effort into our gardens at the residents and activities coordinators request.

Lindum House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Lindum House provides nursing care, residential care & respite care.