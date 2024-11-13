Local care home presents cheque to local charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
The care home welcomed Steve Taylor Foundation Manager to a small gathering in the home to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.
Steve, Foundation Manager, said the Foundation really appreciates the donation from Barchester, the foundation will continue to deliver numerous coaching sessions, programmes and activities throughout the Community”.
Karen Fisher, General Manager at Cookridge Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Guiseley Community Foundation is close to the care home’s heart.”
We’re making our homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in our homes. Please do give us a call on 0113 2672377 if you are looking for care or need any further help.
Cookridge Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Care Home provides residential care dementia and respite care.