Local care home presents cheque to local charity

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
Cookridge Court care home in Leeds recently presented Guiseley Community Foundation with a cheque for to enhance and improve the lives, mental and physical well-being of people in Guiseley and the surrounding areas, through sport and education

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed Steve Taylor Foundation Manager to a small gathering in the home to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Steve, Foundation Manager, said the Foundation really appreciates the donation from Barchester, the foundation will continue to deliver numerous coaching sessions, programmes and activities throughout the Community”.

Cookridge Court Manager Karen Fisher presents cheque to Steve Taylor from Guiseley Community Foundation

Karen Fisher, General Manager at Cookridge Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Guiseley Community Foundation is close to the care home’s heart.”

Cookridge Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Care Home provides residential care dementia and respite care.

