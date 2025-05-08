Local care home hosts rock 'n' roll dementia cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cookridge Court Care home, in Leeds invited members of the local community to their monthly dementia café with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

The dementia café that runs, the 1st Wednesday of every month, from 2.00-4.00pm, guests have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

During the care group session, guests have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

General Manager Karen Francis said: “We had such a fantastic afternoon making more friends in our local community, listening to the live entertainment and dancing the afternoon away. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our doors are always open, anytime, if anyone would like to pop in for a tour of our home and a cup of tea.”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care home provides residential care and dementia care for 96 residents from respite care to long term stays.