Local care home hosts intergenerational group for the young and old

BHC

Students from a local school to Stamford Bridge Beaumont recently visited and spent some time with the residents as part of achieving their Humberside Police Lifestyle Awards for younger people.

The children helped our residents celebrate “World letter writing day” by assisting them to write letters to residents from other care homes in the hope of receiving replies and opening up new friendships.

The students also learnt so much from our residents who relied so heavily on letters to keep in touch with loved ones either far away, or closer to home as this was at times their only means of communication. This was something of an alien concept for our young visitors as theirs is a world of mobile phones and social media were keeping in touch is part of their daily lives.

Not only did our residents have a wonderful time talking to the children but they were more than happy to teach the children some very important letter writing skills where abbreviations play no part.

Steph who brought the children said that they all really enjoyed themselves and it was a real eye opener to her about how important letters were for our residents.

