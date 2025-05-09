Local care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE-Day
Head chef Patrick Bonus whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.
Residents observed the national two-minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen.They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.
Roisin Doyle, General Manager at The Dales Care Centre said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
