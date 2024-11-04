Leeds woman who swapped property for therapy nominated for award

A businesswoman from Leeds who quit a high-paying job in property to start her own therapy business has been nominated for a top industry award.

Alaine Di Michele has been named as a finalist for Wellness Therapist of the Year at the prestigious Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2024.

Her recognition comes after she set up óm Holistic, in Moortown, Leeds, in 2022. Known for providing personalised holistic therapies, including facials, massage, and reflexology, óm Holistic has quickly become a sanctuary for those seeking balance and rejuvenation.

Alaine, 42, is originally from Manchester but moved to Leeds ten years ago. said: "Being shortlisted for this award is a reflection of the love and care I put into every treatment.

“I left my high-paying job in property after I experienced burnout, anxiety and depression. I decided to take a long look at what my life was like and decided to re-train and help other women find solace with holistic therapies.

“Now I love my work, it’s like therapy for me! I offer a very personal service which is all about connection and rest. It means so much to me because I’m a sensitive person and I hate to see pain in others.”

Step into the studio

Alaine is accredited by The International Guild of Complementary Therapists. The Guild is a world-renowned body promoting and setting the standard for Holistic and Complementary Therapists and Course Providers. She received this accreditation after training at Harrogate College and Leeds College in 2023.

Finalist nomination for Alaine Di Michele

Alaine’s training inspired her to create the tranquil setting at óm Holistic, which has proven extremely popular with Leeds locals and visitors from further afield.

The studio atmosphere Alaine has created is a tranquil one, with soft music and the delicate scent of essential oils filling the air. A range of therapies are available, all of which use vegan and organic products.

The care and dedication Alaine has put into creating her haven at óm Holistic led to her being named a finalist for the Therapist of the Year award at the The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2024. These awards, with winners due to be announced in Manchester on Saturday, 9 November, shine a spotlight on professionals in the beauty, skincare, and wellness industry who are committed to elevating their craft.