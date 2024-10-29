Leeds Social Care Service Scoops National Award

A Leeds service which supports adults with learning disabilities has been awarded the Social Care Service of the Year award with staff and residents describing it as a ‘home everyone is proud of’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gotts Park, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, scooped the top prize at the Cygnet achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working health and social care workers.

It is a supported living service in Leeds which provides support to adults with learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cygnet Social Care worked in partnership with Leeds City Council to develop the 18 bed service which opened in January 2024. For Leeds based service users only, the service allows residents to move out of hospital or long stay learning disability services into a community focused setting, closer to home.

Staff from Gotts Park collect their award

The nomination for Gotts Park read: “Gotts Park service has achieved tremendous success less than one year after opening. Feedback from tenants, parents and staff has been amazing.

“It has been transformed from an empty shell into a person centred home, in which residents are thriving. Some residents showed high levels of challenging behaviour when they first moved to Gotts Park, but the resilience and compassion of staff means residents are now living a happy life. It has grown magnificently into a fun and inspiring service, full of unique service users and passionate staff members.

“One strength that every staff member shares at Gotts Park is resilience. Gotts Park has become a home that all residents and staff are so proud of. Staff deliver outstanding care through empathy and passion and show respect for all residents and staff from every background. Residents are empowered to gain skills and independence and they are given the care they deserve. Staff bring out the best in everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes a special type of person to work in social care but we have some of the absolute best working here at Gotts Park.”

The awards took place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and recognised the individuals and teams who make outstanding contributions to health and social care. They were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who has Downs Syndrome.

Upon receiving the award, Adrianne Evans-Faulkner, Service Manager, said: “Being a new service, winning this award really does feel overwhelming and is dedicated to all of the hard work and determination the staff team have shown to our individuals.

“Our common goal as a staff force which is to work every day towards making our individuals, safe and happy while achieving outcomes for them in order to contribute and involve them in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no greater accolade I could have given my staff as a thank you. I think it is important that we recognise and show appreciation and validation to everyone’s efforts and continued team spirit as this is the foundation we build from to achieve an outstanding service.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet Group CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.

“Staff at Gotts Park consistently go above and beyond for the individuals in our care. They demonstrate passion for their work, commitment to excellence, and an unwavering dedication to our service users.”