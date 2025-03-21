Leeds pupil shines in Ashville College’s “spooktacular” performance of hit musical comedy

A north Leeds teenager has swapped preparing his school drama lines for preparing for life as a student at Cambridge University.

Ed Hall, who lives at Adel, took centre stage in a “spooktacular” performance of the hit musical comedy The Addams Family.

The 17 year old, who is a pupil at Ashville in Harrogate, played Gomez in what was his last senior musical production before taking up an offer to study History at Fitzwilliam College.

He was joined on stage in a performance which reviewer Stuart Hutchinson described as “spooktacular” by Leeds-bound student,Gabriella Salvin. She played the starring role Morticia before she takes up her place at Leeds Conservatoire to study Musical Theatre.

Top note … Gabriella starred as Morticia in The Addams Family production at Ashville College

The stage musical, based on characters from the well-known TV and movie follows Wednesday Addams, the ultimate gothic teenager, who shocks her unconventional family by falling for Lucas Beineke, a seemingly ‘normal’ boy.

When the Beinekes come to dinner at the Addams’ mansion, chaos, misunderstandings and a hearty dose of comedy ensue. Gomez finds himself in an emotional tangle, torn between keeping Wednesday’s secret and staying true to his beloved wife, Morticia.

Close to 1,000 people attended the production in Ashville’s Soothill Hall auditorium over threedays of performances.