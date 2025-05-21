Leeds man jumps into action to support causes close to his heart

Martin Peel from Bramhope took to the skies last week for a charity tandem skydive in memory of his mum.

The 61-year-old financial controller had never imagined he would take on such a daring challenge, but a Christmas gift from his wife led him to take the plunge.

“My wife and I had been watching TV about someone doing a skydive, and I commented that it looked interesting. Little did I know that when I opened my Christmas present, it would be one of those red-letter type gifts- a skydive. I was a bit flummoxed at the time,” Martin said.

“We popped into the local pub that day, I mentioned it, and it took off from there. I had always wanted to raise money for Sue Ryder for the fantastic support staff at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice gave to my mum in the final days of her life last year. She was only there a week, but everything about it was just phenomenal. Everyone went above and beyond.”

Martin takes on skydive for Sue Ryder

When the pub’s landlords asked if he would consider also supporting the Dogs Trust in Leeds, Martin didn’t hesitate and said: “Absolutely.”

Although not afraid of heights (having learnt to fly a glider in his youth), Martin admitted jumping out of a plane felt like a different matter. Despite his reservations, he braved the 14,000-climb strapped to an instructor before free-falling at 120mph through the Lake District skies.

Martin said: “After a brief training session, there was a short wait before we were called for the actual jump. Walking to the plane was nerve-wracking, but before long, we were airborne. I was third to jump, and as my turn approached, the nerves kicked in. Then, out we went and wow - the overwhelming sense of calm was unlike anything I’d expected. The views were breathtaking, stretching from the Isle of Man to Lake Windermere and the stunning countryside beyond.

“Landing was just as exhilarating - so fast, yet perfectly smooth. By the end, one thought kept coming back to me - I would absolutely do this again!”

He added: “I’m not sure it’s something mum would have expected me to do. She’d probably call me daft, but here we are!”

Martin has raised £700 so far with the support of his friends, family and colleagues some of which turned out on the day to support him. “Christine, my wife, was there with our daughter and grandchildren. Some friends from the pub and a few colleagues came too. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s supported me.”

Community fundraiser Clare Humphreys from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice said: “A big thank you and well done to Martin for braving the skies to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder. His epic efforts will help to ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.”

