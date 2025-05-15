Leeds housing association hosts Dentaid clinic for people experiencing homelessness

Homeless people in Leeds have been able to access free dental care after Unity Enterprise (UE) hosted Dentaid at its premises in Chapeltown.

The UK-based charity uses a fleet of mobile dental units to provide oral healthcare for those experiencing homelessness, abuse, poverty and harm.

Its team of qualified dentists offer dental screening, oral cancer checks, pain relieving and emergency treatments, preventative and restorative dentistry, and oral health advice.

A Dentaid mobile clinic was held in the car park of Unity Business Centre, one of three business locations managed by UE, the not-for-profit subsidiary of Leeds-based BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise.

Unity Enterprise Manager Adrian Green (left), Dentaid Fleet Supervisor Richard Hill, and PAFRAS Director Karen Pearse, visiting the Dentaid mobile clinic at Unity Business Centre in Leeds

The session was arranged following an approach from PAFRAS, a long-standing UE tenant which provides support for refugees and people seeking asylum in the city.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “As a BME organisation with our roots firmly in local communities, we endeavour to support the most vulnerable whenever and wherever we can.

“Poor oral health is one of the most pressing health inequalities, with homeless people at particular risk.

“Dentaid do remarkable work in running outreach dental clinics for homeless people together with survivors of abuse, families in poverty, refugees, cancer patients, people recovering from addiction, and others.

“We were pleased to host the clinic at Unity Business Centre and thank PAFRAS for giving us the opportunity to do so.”

Karen Pearse, PAFRAS Director, said: “In the UK, refugees and asylum seekers face significant barriers in accessing dental care encompassing financial constraints, limited awareness of available services and healthcare rights, language barriers and variations in cultural norms.

“Many people also contend with psychological barriers stemming from past traumas and the prioritisation of immediate survival needs.

“With so few NHS dentists accepting new patients and so many people accessing support from PAFRAS with dental issues, it is great to partner with Dentaid.

“Having the bus parked at Unity meant that we could offer clients a dental appointment in a location familiar to them and we thank Unity for supporting us in this initiative.”

Jill Harding, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Dentaid The Dental Charity, said: “We know how important it is that people facing health inequalities have somewhere to turn to when they experience dental pain, whatever their circumstances.

“Partnering with Unity Business Centre and PAFRAS means we can offer our services in a welcoming, supportive environment, allowing those at risk of homelessness and those seeking asylum to access care much more easily.

“We’re thankful to be able to work together in helping vulnerable patients regain their confidence, while alleviating dental pain and helping to give people their smile back.”