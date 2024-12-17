Leeds Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Crossgates and District Good Neighbours Scheme with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Leeds Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Crossgates and District Good Neighbours Scheme as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Stephen Bostridge nominated the scheme for the competition saying: " This programme operates in the Crossgates and Temple Newsam areas, focusing on the elderly residents. They offer coffee mornings, various activities, a lunch club, and trips. It also conducts assessments to help individuals identify the assistance they may require and refer them to the appropriate resources. The scheme collaborates with the community and local GPs to enhance quality of life and reduce social isolation.”

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”