Leeds Community Foundation marks 20 years of transformative support for local communities

The region’s leading independent funder is celebrating 20 years of supporting communities across Leeds and Bradford. Since its founding in 2005, Leeds Community Foundation has generated more than £65 million in grant funding and philanthropy, directly supporting over 2,400 charities, voluntary groups and grassroots organisations.

With a mission to create a fairer, more inclusive Leeds, the foundation connects people who want to make a difference with the causes that need it most. By partnering with businesses, private philanthropists and other funders, Leeds Community Foundation ensures vital resources reach frontline organisations that are often overlooked but essential to community wellbeing.

Whether through one-off donations or long-term partnerships, the foundation makes giving accessible and impactful, managing the full process from fund creation through to delivery and governance. With two decades of expertise in strategic grant-making, the foundation is well-positioned to continue investing in initiatives that drive real and lasting change.

Collaboration is at the heart of Leeds Community Foundation’s approach. By bringing together donors, delivery partners and local leaders, the foundation helps address some of the region’s most pressing issues, including poverty, inequality, mental health and digital exclusion. Through this joined-up approach, the foundation has helped build stronger, more resilient communities while improving lives across the city.

Steph Taylor, chief executive of Leeds Community Foundation

In the last 20 years, Leeds Community Foundation has distributed more than 8,000 grants, with an average grant size of £8,400. In its first year, just over £210,000 was awarded through 31 grants. In 2025 alone, the foundation expects to distribute £2.8 million across around 330 grants, underlining both the growing need and the foundation’s commitment to meeting it.

Three flagship initiatives showcase the foundation’s impact. Jimbo’s Fund, established in 2008 by the late Leeds businessman Jimi Heselden, continues to support people facing hardship. Since its creation, the fund has distributed nearly £18.5 million, reaching more than 43,000 people. The establishment and daily management of Jimbo’s Fund clearly demonstrates how Leeds Community Foundation simplifies the process of charitable giving for donors, eliminating the complexities associated with creating their own personal fund while retaining all its benefits.

The Leeds Fund, launched in 2016, delivers flexible support to groups tackling urgent and long-term challenges such as mental health, loneliness, employability and organisational resilience. It has provided more than £2.8 million in funding through over 350 grants, benefitting more than 23,000 people.

More recently, the Leeds Digital Inclusion Fund was set up in 2022 in partnership with 100% Digital Leeds and Leeds Digital Ball. The initiative tackles digital inequality by helping people access the skills, support and equipment needed to be active online. Over three years, 24 grants have been awarded to 20 organisations supporting those most at risk of digital exclusion, including older adults and individuals in recovery.

One of the LS-TEN coaches.

Leeds Community Foundation’s ability to adapt has been key to its long-term success. While originally funded through a roughly equal split of public and private support, the foundation has evolved its approach to reflect a shifting economic landscape and changing attitudes to charitable giving. Today, the foundation places a stronger emphasis on attracting private donors and business partners, particularly to support its core work.

Chief Executive Steph Taylor says the anniversary is both a moment of reflection and a call to action: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone and to have supported so many organisations over the past 20 years. But our focus is firmly on the future. The need is greater than ever, and we’re committed to ensuring the foundation remains responsive, innovative and impactful.

“We work closely with individuals and businesses to help them think strategically about their giving. Whether that’s supporting work on loneliness, developing sustainable social enterprises or strengthening local infrastructure, we help ensure funding delivers long-term results.”

Leeds Community Foundation also acts as a trusted intermediary for donors who want to give back but may lack the time or infrastructure to manage charitable giving. The foundation oversees everything from compliance and governance to reporting and evaluation, offering a seamless experience for both corporate and individual supporters. Businesses including Hill Dickinson, Balfour Beatty, Bartlett Group and Vickers Oils already work closely with the foundation to meet their social impact goals.

Participants in a kids scooter and skateboarding session at LS-TEN, an indoor skatepark and alternative education provision. They use alternative sports like skateboarding, scootering and BMX to raise aspirations and reduce inequality.

Steph Taylor also notes the growing challenge for businesses and donors being approached by multiple charities and projects in need, adding: “We help cut through that complexity. We offer a streamlined, trustworthy way to direct funding where it’s needed most. After 20 years of doing this, our knowledge of the social impact landscape in Leeds is second to none.”

As the foundation enters its third decade, the need for its work is only increasing. Rising financial pressures across all sectors mean that many community organisations are under more strain than ever before.

Steph Taylor concludes: “Strategic, long-term funding will be crucial to the sector’s survival. Growth in the social sector isn’t just about money or scale. It’s about the social impact we can achieve together and the legacy we leave behind. Our role is to ensure community organisations don’t just survive, but thrive.”

With a deep knowledge of the region, strong relationships and a proven track record, Leeds Community Foundation remains a cornerstone of community resilience and opportunity. As it enters its third decade, the foundation is committed to building on its legacy and continuing to unlock the potential of communities across Leeds and Bradford.