Leeds charity wins Benefact Group’s Small Charity Big Impact Award

Leeds-based charity Tiny Tickers has been recognised at the Benefact Group Charity Heroes Awards, winning the Small Charity, Big Impact Award for its life-saving work in detecting heart conditions.

Founded in 1999 by world-renowned foetal cardiologist Dr Helena Gardiner, the charity has more than doubled the prenatal detection rate of serious heart defects—improving survival rates and providing vital support to families facing an overwhelming diagnosis.

Tiny Tickers was one of seven charities from across the UK and Ireland revealed as winners at an awards ceremony at the Tower of London. Each of the winning charities was awarded £5,000 to support their impactful work. Fourteen charities were also announced as runners up1 and each received £1,000 in recognition for their contribution.

Aimee Foster, Head of Communications at TinyTickers said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award - it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and the unwavering support of our fantastic supporters. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of babies with congenital heart defects and their families.”

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Hosting our first Benefact Group Charity Heroes Awards at the iconic Tower of London was an incredible privilege. It was a humbling, energising and inspiring event where we recognised unsung heroes in the charity sector, and heard how they are changing the world in which we live. There are many incredible charities doing life-changing work in communities up and down the UK, but these seven stood out for their passion, commitment and impact. We hope these awards will support them to continue their brilliant work.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All our available profits go to good causes and the more our family of award-winning specialist financial services companies grows, the more the Benefact Group can give.”

The winners of Benefact Group’s Charity Heroes Awards 2024 were:

Since 2014, Benefact Group has donated over £230 million to charitable causes and is recognised as the UK’s third-biggest corporate giver. It aims to reach £250 million in donations by the end of 2025.

For more information and to enter your charity for an award visit https://benefactgroup.com/awards Charity Heroes Awards is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group