Keighley bus museum twilight open day

On Sunday 3rd November the Keighley Bus Museum is hosting our popular Twilight event which runs from 12pm to 6pm.

Admission is free and as usual there will be visiting vehicles including the West Yorkshire Morris Minor Club and various stalls. The free bus services to the Museum will pick up at Hanover Street (for the Bus Station), outside the Railway Station, and a mini bus shuttle will operate from the Keighley College car park to the Museum in Dalton Lane (Riverside Estate).

There will be a limited service to Ingrow Railway Station (KWVR). Refreshments are available and free bus rides around Keighley.

This year we celebrate our Leeds 1934 AEC Regent 1 being 90 years old and will operate the free bus service with some of our Leeds vehicles.At around 6pm the event will close with parade of vehicles around the town.