Jorvik Tricycles partners with York Sport to champion inclusive and accessible cycling

Jorvik Tricycles, a leading tricycle manufacturer based in York, enjoyed huge success in co-hosting an inclusive cycling event at the York Sport Village cycle circuit which provided an opportunity for those less able with a safe space to cycle.

The event took place on 16 January and welcomed people of all abilities from across Yorkshire to cycle and test out the three tricycles donated to York Sport, as part of the tricycle brand’s ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ giveaway, alongside the other models in the 16-strong Jorvik range.

Speaking about the inclusive cycling event, CEO and founder James Walker, said: “It’s been fantastic to mark our 10 year anniversary by giving back to communities across the UK and helping people of all abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling - a business goal that we’ve been focused on since Jorvik Tricycles first began.

“I always wanted to finish our '10 trikes for 10th year’ initiative in our hometown of York and give back to a local organisation. Once I saw the incredible work York Sport were doing, I had to get onboard to support their mission. It was so rewarding to see so many people enjoying the Jorvik tricycles and the freedom of having somewhere safe and accessible to cycle. We look forward to working with York Sport in the future, continuing to help make cycling accessible for all.”

Jorvik Tricycles x York Sport Inclusive cycling event participants

Many of the regular attendees and several new faces attended the event as it provided individuals with a space to enjoy the freedom of cycling and a safe place to exercise independently. Of all the attendees, none had their own tricycle or bike at home, this inclusive session provided them one-to-one time with brand representatives, bespoke demonstrations and an opportunity to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of exercise.

Richard Orr, Business Manager at York Sport commented: “It's been fantastic to have Jorvik Tricycles down at York Sport Village cycle circuit today. It was great to see the different types of tricycles they provide as well as showcasing the three trikes that Jorvik have donated to us as part of its 10th anniversary. We’ve really enjoyed hosting Jorvik and seeing the participants enjoying the different tricycles as well, it's been an amazing event.”

Based at York Sport Village, York Sport has been coordinating inclusive cycling sessions on a one kilometre track since 2013, providing an enclosed and safe place for local people of all abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling. The three tricycles donated by Jorvik will be utilised regularly during the organisation's weekly inclusive cycling session, which has more than 50 local regular attendees.

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com

For more information on York Sport and the inclusive cycling sessions held every Thursday from April- September, please visit: www.york-sport.com/booking-facilities