Jimmy at Leeds 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jimmy Wilson used to run the Leeds 10k every year until 6 years ago, that's when Jimmy had a stroke and is now wheelchair bound.

In Aspen village care home where Jimmy resides he showed me his Leeds 10k medals, but was gutted he would never get another one. So we put our heads together and decided Jimmy would get another medal. We approached Jane Tomlinson who gave Jimmy a number for this year's 10k. He decided to raise money for the care home where he resides for activities for the residents .