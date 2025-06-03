Jay Rosa steals the show at Bradford Sports Awards 2025

One month on, the excitement from the Bradford Sports Awards 2025 still lingers in the minds of many who gathered to celebrate the city’s finest sporting talent — and one unforgettable performance that lit up the night.

Held at the Bradford Hotel on April 24th, the annual awards brought together athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community leaders to honour those who have inspired, competed, and contributed to sport across the district.

While the night was filled with emotional speeches, well-deserved recognitions, and moments of pride for winners across categories like Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Rising Star, and Unsung Hero, one of the most talked-about highlights came not from a trophy presentation, but from football freestyler Jay Rosa.

Rosa’s reputation has grown through viral videos and performances across the UK at major league football stadiums. Jay delivered an electrifying routine that stole the show. Taking the stage with nothing more than a football and a sharp sense of rhythm, Rosa wowed the crowd with a high-energy display of skill, balance, and creativity. His flawless control, jaw-dropping tricks, and confident flair turned the awards night into a live spectacle that had the audience cheering, clapping, and reaching for their phones.

Jay Rosa appears on-stage at the Bradford Sports Awards 2025

After the performance, Jay told us, “It’s great to be here celebrating sport in a city with so much talent,” he said. “These events show how powerful sport is — not just in competition, but in bringing people together.” His presence and message echoed the spirit of the evening, where local sport was honoured not just for victories, but for the values it instills — teamwork, perseverance, and community connection.

Guests and organisers alike praised the 2025 edition of the awards for its energy, inclusiveness, and strong sense of local pride. As the evening drew to a close, there was a shared sense that the stories told, the awards given, and the performances witnessed were all part of something bigger than sport alone.

A month later, the buzz around Jay Rosa’s unforgettable performance and the achievements celebrated on that night still lingers — a lasting reminder of the power of sport to inspire, entertain, and unite.

