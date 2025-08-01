In it to win it! Beverley care home enjoys a day of sport with local school

Local pupils and residents let their competitive spirit shine as a Beverley care home hosted its very own summer sports day with the local community

The event, held at Care UK’s Chapter House, on Keldgate, welcomed children from Beverley Minster Primary School’s school council, who joined residents for a series of classic sports day activities.

From running races and egg-and-spoon challenges to skipping contests, obstacle courses, and bean bag target throws, the afternoon was packed with friendly competition and cheerful encouragement.

Resident, Joan, said: “I really enjoyed the afternoon, it was great to get involved and see the excitement on the children's faces.”

At the end of the day, every child received a sweet treat and a medal to celebrate their participation. The top three pairs were also awarded rosettes for their efforts.

Robert Hall, Home Manager at Chapter House, said: “It was so wonderful to see residents and local pupils coming together for an afternoon of friendly competition.

“Many residents at the home have fond memories of taking part in their school’s sports day decades ago, so the event was a great opportunity to reminisce and create new, long-lasting memories with the children. Light exercise like this is also a wonderful way for everyone to stay active, which is key for older people.

“Spirits were high, and everyone had a brilliant day. I’d like to extend a huge thanks to Beverley Minster Primary School for coming, and to the team here at Chapter House for organising the event.”

Chapter House offers full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Chapter House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Matthew Justice, on 01482 526 700, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/care-homes/chapter-house