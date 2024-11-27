Impact of speech and language challenges on formative school years revealed – funds urgently needed to support a record high number of children

New research from charity Speech and Language UK to mark No Pens Day, reveals the shocking implications on children’s formative school years due to speech and language challenges. The research comes at a crisis point, with a record high number of children – 1.9 million – struggling to talk and understand words.

The research of over 1,000 families with a child who struggles with talking and understanding words finds that nearly half say their child has refused to go to school. Shockingly, more than 10% say their child had missed 15 days of school during a single term.

The impacts aren’t limited to just school absence, but are much broader – with an overwhelming 80% of families feeling their child has suffered negative consequences because of their speech and language challenges.

With trained staff and early language interventions, most children who experience speech and language challenges, can overcome these. However, without the right support, they are six to 11 times more likely to be behind in key subjects at school, twice as likely to be unemployed as young adults, make up almost half of mental health service referrals, and two-thirds of the young offender population.

No Pens Day Activities

With government’s current policy being to only fund a single early language intervention in school, public donations play a crucial role in ensuring these are readily available to all children who need them.

With a record high number of children who need support, donations are needed more urgently than ever.

On No Pens Day, children are asked to bring in £1 and the public is encouraged to donate too. This year over 3,300 schools across the country are taking part.

Jane Harris, Chief Executive of Speech and Language UK, says: “Imagine not having the words to express yourself, to tell your loved ones about your day, and to ask questions to help you learn.

That is the reality for 1.9 million children today, and our research paints a very worrying picture about how this affects their lives.

More children than ever need life-changing support, and the funds we raise on No Pens Day will help ensure our nation’s children can face a lifetime of confidence and opportunity, rather than struggle and prejudice.”