As the country gets set for Euro 2024, hundreds of young people have been taking part in a community football tournament in Harehills involving officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.

The “From Harehills With Love” event at Nowell Mount Park was organised by community leader Chijioke Ojukwu with support from a range of local people and organisations, including the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

More than 300 people attended the five-a-side tournament on Saturday, June 1, which was held to raise funds for local families in need.

After 16 teams competed in the good-natured tournament, officers and PCSOs from the Leeds East NPT made it through to the final and were victorious against Chapeltown FC.

Professor Patrick Manda attended the event to present the Francis Manda Prize to the best player to honour the life and memory of Francis who died in 2021.

Chijioke Ojukwu said: “The sight and sound of hundreds of people connecting on a football pitch was breath taking, and in the same way, the energy, goodwill and love was tangible in the air between the diverse members of the community, including the police who surprised us all by taking the trophy home.

“It was one of the most memorable days which I will forever treasure, especially the sense of goodwill, mutual trust and respect.”

Sergeant Mark Rothery, Community Cohesion Sergeant for Leeds, said: “It was a really great community event, and it was amazing to see so many young people attend. It shows that if you provide positive activities for young people, they will excel.

“The sense of community spirit, friendliness and happiness on the day was clear to see and it was a pleasure for us to be a part of.”

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who head the Leeds East NPT, said: “This was such a positive event and perfectly illustrates the importance of engaging with our local communities in different ways to build trust, confidence and understanding.