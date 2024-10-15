Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As York locals gear up for another night of ‘Trick or Treating’, an independent photo retailer is inspiring parents to start a new tradition of creating photo books and gifts to document their kids’ scary costumes this Halloween.

Steve Kershaw, Owner of York Digital Image, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on 8 Bridge Street said: “Customers often make themed photo books for their children – usually focused on Christmas – which we absolutely love seeing. However, this year, we think parents should rip up the rulebook and use Halloween to start a new yearly creative habit, by capturing how their kids transform into costume during the ‘spooky season’.

“Love it or hate it, Halloween is the ideal holiday for a fun new tradition, as it perfectly showcases how children and their personalities change throughout their young lives. From being a pumpkin as a baby to dressing up as their favourite superhero as they grow older, it’s amazing how your child’s outfits change, and we can think of nothing better than using photo books and other personalised gifts to keep these memories locked in for years to come.”

To make the spooky photoshoot a scary success, York Digital Image is offering three tips to ensure the pictures remain consistent:

Document your child's yearly Halloween costume

Use props to recreate a similar setting each year as your centre piece, like a cauldron or a broom. A pumpkin works perfectly here, and if it’s carved, it’s even better! Keep the background the same for at least one picture. Standing outside your front door is the classic location for back-to-school photos – but why not for Halloween too? If you’ve gone the extra mile and decorated your door for trick or treaters, you’ll be sure to have one photo that can be compared for years to come.Get as many family members involved as you can. The more family you can include, the more memories you can look back on in the future.Steve Kershaw said: “Many of our gifts can be created and printed as quickly as the same day. There are plenty of opportunities to get creative, including magnetic photo frames and personalised calendars. You can even get a head-start on your 2025 family calendar with your Halloween photo as next October’s image. Whichever options parents choose, we’re sure they will make fantastic memories to look back on!”

York Digital Image, a PHOTO by Fujifilm retailer, offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. These include premium photo books printed on Fujifilm Original Photo Paper for exceptional quality, as well as personalised gifts, old or damaged photo restoration, and professional printing. Items can be ordered in-store with personal advice from experienced photo specialists, or simply purchased online through its easy-to-use website.

Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

For more information about York Digital Image, call 01904 652666.