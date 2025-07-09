Homebuilder helps charity to keep 'growing' in Leeds

A Leeds charity that connects communities through growing free food has received a donation from homebuilder Redrow.

The £500 donation has been made to Incredible Edible Leeds helping its mission of ‘creating more kindness to each other and the environment’.

Incredible Edible Leeds has over 70 sites across the city, across 20 groups and 150 raised beds growing a range of free vegetables and herbs for the community to pick take away with them. The group’s first site opened in Garforth in 2019.

“It’s our aim to connect communities though the power of growing locally accessible food,” said Joy Lewty, project lead at Incredible Edible Garforth.

“We currently have 12 raised beds and seven planters in Garforth; two beds and seven planters are located next to Garforth Community Wildlife Area. Which includes spinach, runner beans, tomatoes, cucumber and herbs. Anyone can come and pick from our planters, which we know really helps out with the cost of living.

“Of course, we need to pay for everything we grow so thank you to Redrow for this donation, it’s very much appreciated.”

The charity has over 70 volunteers who look after and tend to the ‘patches’ across Leeds.

“Being out and about watering and weeding our planters is a great way for our volunteers to socialise, especially those who live alone,” added Joy.

“We have 30 volunteers here in Garforth but we’re always looking for more and would encourage anyone who wants to get involved to get in touch.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “Incredible Edible Leeds is a fantastic charity and the work its volunteers are undertaking across Leeds is making a real difference in the community. We were only too happy to offer our support with this donation.”

Redrow is currently building nearby at its Centurion Fields development in Cross Gates. Once complete the development will feature 200 properties, with a selection of three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection.

To find out more about Centurion Fields call the sales team on 0113 5375931 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds-162722

To find out more about Incredible Edible visit www.edibleleeds.org.uk