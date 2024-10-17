Hemsworth residential development secures planning approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new residential development in a West Yorkshire town have been backed by Wakefield Council’s planning committee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banks Property put forward proposals for an 11-hectare development on land to the east of the B6273 Wakefield Road in Hemsworth, to the south east of Wakefield, which will include up to 260 high-quality homes of different sizes and types.

The project, which was brought forward in line with the Wakefield District Local Plan and had been recommended for approval by Wakefield Council’s planning officers, also includes a network of new footpaths and new wildlife habitats which will encourage local biodiversity improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public open space will be made available as part of the development, while routes to Vale Head Park and Hemsworth Water Park, which both sit to the north of the site, will be explored to improve access to these local leisure facilities.

A masterplan of Banks Property's Hollins Bank development in Hemsworth

Improvements will also be made to the Station Road/B6273 Hemsworth town centre junction as part of the project, with new road markings and signals put in place to improve its operation.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “Having had a recommendation for approval for this scheme from Wakefield Council’s expert planning officers, we are very pleased that the members of the Council’s planning committee have now been minded to also give it their backing.

“This is a high-quality development proposal that has been brought forward in line with the Wakefield District Local Plan, and along with the new homes, it will also include a network of new footpaths and new wildlife habitats to encourage local biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new government has stressed the importance of increasing the UK’s supply of high-quality homes, both to ensure people have the housing options they need in the places they want to live and to support the wider UK economy’s future growth.

“Our Hollins Bank development will contribute towards meeting both these goals and we will now look to move forward with delivering it as quickly as we can.”

For further information on Banks Property’s Hollins Bank development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/hollinsbank