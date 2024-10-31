Help for Leeds families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Morley, Leeds, and the surrounding areas to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Morley Salvation Army distributed gifts to more than 300 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army Community Programme Coordinator Lauren Raistrick said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on Ackroyd Street will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys until Sunday 8 December.

People can drop their generous contribution at the church and community centre on Ackroyd Street, please check the website and social media for drop off times.

Donations are also being collected at Asda Morley and the SATCOL shop on Queens Street between 9am and 5pm. Please check the website and social media for other businesses who are collecting or contact them via [email protected].

You can also make a donation via justgiving https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-320

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Morley Salvation Army will be hosting a Toy Service on Sunday 8 December at 10.15am, and on Sunday 15 December a Christingle Café Church at 10.15am. On Sunday 22 December there will be a Carol Service at 3pm.

For a list of the full Christmas programme and how else to connect with Morley Salvation Army please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/morley or search on Facebook.

Salvation Army churches across Leeds are also collecting for the Christmas Present Appeal. Find your local appeal here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate