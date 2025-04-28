Harrogate Neighbours sows seeds with Springwater students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, welcomed students from Springwater School in Starbeck to The Cuttings for an intergenerational gardening get together.

Young gardeners, Dylan, Cameron and Izzie, joined residents and volunteers at Harrogate Neighbours’ Gardening Club, led by the organisation’s Head Gardener Caroline Salter. The trio enjoyed an engaging and educational Salad Sowing Session, with expert guidance from RHS Garden Harlow Carr’s very own Andrew Willocks.

The event formed part of an intergenerational community initiative, designed to promote social connection, emotional wellbeing and support positive physical and mental health through the power of gardening. By bringing together different generations, the initiative was designed to cultivate shared experiences, laughter, learning—and to harness the skills needed to grow vegetables.

18-year-old student, Dylan Clark, who is a regular visitor to the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub in Starbeck, said, “This was really fun, I loved it. Doing that was really great, and it helped me understand more about nature and planting.”

Residents from Harrogate Neighbours with student from Springwater School

Residents at The Cuttings exchanged stories and planting tips with the young visitors. The experience offered a unique opportunity for both the young and old to connect with nature—and each other.

“It was wonderful having the students here,” said Caroline Salter, Head Gardener at Harrogate Neighbours. “Their energy was infectious and the whole group loved it. It's so important to teach young people about gardening, and equally as important for our elderly residents to enjoy the company of young gardeners.”

As part of RHS National Gardening Week starting April 28, Harrogate Neighbours has launched a ‘Sunflower Growing Contest’. With 100 seeds already planted, staff and residents will take care of their plants to see who can grow the tallest bloom.