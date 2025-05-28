Handful of hires support engineering firm's rapid northern expansion

Supporting its rapidly-expanding services, specialist engineering consultancy Hexa has welcomed five new team members this month, marking 24 new hires for the SME over the past year.

Joining the Leeds and Sheffield offices, Ricardo Vendone, Cristian Moreno, Callam Gartland, Stan Jones and Ethan Reid will support the growing client base for Hexa in the North of England across structural and civil engineering specialisms.

Next month a further three experts will join, to help meet demand for Hexa’s services. This includes Hexa Land, launched at The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) last year as an in-house geo-environmental consultancy, which now has a dedicated team of five.

Dom Ginty joined Hexa’s Leeds office in summer 2024 and has driven the strategic regional expansion. He said: “It’s been an incredible year of development for Hexa and the growth speaks for itself. This month marks one of the most prominent in Leeds for the built environment industry as UKREiiF takes place, bringing 16,000 experts to the city. This is a real opportunity to showcase our authority as a small but growing firm that’s operating with some of the best talent and biggest clients in the UK.

“I’m looking forward to working with our newest team members and utilising their combined experience to bring innovative ideas into Hexa that ultimately lead to fantastic results for our clients.”

Bolstering the team has been important but promoting a strong business culture has been a driving force since Hexa’s inception. Two apprenticeships, seven internships and several workshops at education facilities in the last year has seen Hexa reach the next generation as part of a long-term plan to support new talent and close the sector’s skills gap. A further 1,160 hours of social value activity has been delivered across college and university outreach, charity fundraising and service support and volunteering.

James Garment, Founder & Director at Hexa, said: “As a relatively young business it’s incredible to be attracting strong talent from across the sector that we are. It’s a testament to the relationships we’ve forged at Hexa and our commitment to being a great place to work. From the outset, we’ve embedded the value of being a force for good not just for profit and it’s those principles that has led to expanding in three locations and building a team of more than 65.

“The five experts we’ve welcomed this month each bring with them unique backgrounds that will help to shape the future of Hexa and I can’t wait to see what that looks like.”

For more information about Hexa, please visit https://www.hexaconsulting.co.uk/