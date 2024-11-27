Gripple Highly Commended at UK Employee Ownership Awards

By Ella Skelson
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:05 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:08 BST

Celebrating the best of employee ownership, Yorkshire manufacturer Gripple was highly commended at last night’s UK Employee Ownership Awards 2024 in Telford, recognising its outstanding business performance and commitment to its employee-owners.

The UK Employee Ownership Awards, hosted as part of the eoa Annual Conference, recognise and celebrate the achievements of employee owned businesses all over the country, showcasing what it truly means to be people powered.

Gripple, which is the world’s leading manufacturer of wire joining and tensioning devices, first adopted its unique business model in 1994, but formally became a 100% employee owned company in 2011, when it transferred shares to holding company, GLIDE (Growth Led Innovation Driven Employee Company).

Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple, emphasises the important role employee ownership plays in Gripple’s success, he said: “We’re delighted to be highly commended as an employee-owned business.

Gripple, EO Awards, Highly CommendedGripple, EO Awards, Highly Commended
"It represents more than just our success, it is a signal of our unwavering commitment to EO and the hard work and dedication of all our employee owners. We are proud members of a growing EO movement which has such potential to impact people’s lives, the economy and the community.”

The firm, headquartered in Sheffield, operates in more than 85 countries worldwide and is on a mission to solve real-world challenges with simple, engineered solutions, helping customers achieve more with less.

Ed continues: “This isn’t just a win for Gripple, it’s a win for our employee-owners all over the world. Every single person who touches Gripple products understands what we’re about and through our unique business model, we are able to share the benefits of our success with our employee shareholders, customers and communities.”

James de le Vigne, Chief Executive of the eoa, said: “Congratulations to Gripple on being Highly Commended from the pool of exceptionally high calibre entries we received this year, demonstrating how its employees are driving great EO impacts.

“Gripple is an exemplar in the sector of proudly employee owned businesses working with us to lead the way in developing great EO practices, and delivering people powered growth in the UK for the longer term.”

