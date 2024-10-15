Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GMI Construction Group is partnering with SimplyVideo, Leeds Beckett University, and software developer Anglestack as part of a £1m Innovate UK initiative to create an interactive digital platform to access key elements of the complex legislation contained within the new Building Safety Act.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence into the platform ensures relevant safety regulations can be matched directly to specific types and stages of construction projects – ensuring consistent and efficient compliance by all parties involved while at the same time reducing the risk of oversight.

Central to the initiative is the support of the "Golden Thread" concept, which provides a clear and complete record-keeping system which meticulously tracks all aspects of a building’s design, construction, and maintenance throughout its entire lifecycle, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Leeds-headquartered GMI Construction Group is investing in this project, highlighting its commitment to innovation and safety in the construction sector. Once fully assessed, this solution has the potential to be rolled out industry-wide, revolutionising the way safety compliance is accessed and managed.

The project is also funded by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the UK’s innovation agency.

The platform will be accessible through a web app, mobile app, and smart glasses for site workers, as well as virtual reality (VR) Meta headsets via Microsoft’s immersive Mesh environment. This VR Microsoft Mesh experience will include access to AI providing regulation information, Golden Thread information, and critical safety information.

The Building Safety Act 2022 introduced significant changes to the building control process, focusing on higher-risk structures and enhancing the competence of those overseeing, managing, and executing construction projects.

Thomas West, Group Services Director at GMI Construction Group, said: “This collaboration is a game-changer for the business and builds upon the wider digital transformation that has taken place in GMI over recent years. By integrating AI with cutting-edge software solutions, we can provide our employees with immediate access to crucial regulatory information.”

Alex Deighton, CEO of Leeds-based spatial computing and AI provider SimplyVideo, said: “We are combining both AI and spatial computing cutting edge technologies in a truly exciting way, to aid the construction industry in being compliant with the new BSA Regulation."

Dr Jamiu A Dauda, a Chartered Building Engineer and Senior Lecturer at Leeds Beckett University, said "By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, we're empowering stakeholders to navigate complex regulations more effectively, facilitating the comprehensive realisation of the Golden Thread's advantages across various infrastructure and building.”

Omolola Arawomo, Director of Anglestack, said: “By integrating this software with AI-driven insights, we are helping to create a platform that will transform how safety information is accessed, understood, and applied across the entire lifecycle of a building project.”