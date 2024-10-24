Generous donation to support students with limited means

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An anonymous benefactor has given a significant donation to one of the best independent schools in the North, allowing several children from a range of backgrounds to take up transformational places.

Seven new Year 12 students have been awarded Assisted Places (APs) at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) thanks to the donation, where they will receive an outstanding education and be inspired to dream big and reach their full potential.

It brings the number of students who have been awarded APs at BGS this year to 14, with much of the money generously gifted by the school’s Old Bradfordian alumni via its 1662 Campaign.

One of them, and a Year 13 student, have also received scholarships from the Rank Foundation’s ‘School Leadership Award’ which has supported 1,500 pupils since 1978. The students attend a leadership event in each of their Sixth Form years, take part in regular online meetings and spend two weeks in the summer holiday working for a non-profit organisation. The students also receive financial support.

One AP recipient, Zinedine Meah, in Year 12, said: "The opportunities I have at BGS go way beyond the curriculum. I’m a member of the Politics, Bio Med and Debating Societies, all of which are setting me up for my future. I’m grateful to those who support the 1662 Campaign and thank them for enriching my life in immeasurable ways.”

The recent benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “BGS provides a transformative education; it offers an environment for students to thrive and achieve their full potential.

“Bright, talented children deserve an outstanding education which is why I support the Assisted Places programme. We know that by helping these aspirational children we can also achieve a more positive future for them and their families.”

According to the English Indices of Deprivation, Bradford is the fifth most deprived area in the UK with 22 per cent of children living below the poverty line.

The school has recently launched the 1662 Campaign Ambassadors programme, where benefactors come together to discuss ways to sustain and increase the number of Assisted Places at BGS.

Anya Friis, Head of Development at BGS, said: “BGS has a long history of social responsibility, offering talented and hard-working children from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“We couldn’t offer these places without the generosity of our benefactors, and we are hugely grateful to them and the transformational impact they continue to have on children’s lives in Bradford.”