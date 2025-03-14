Residents in a Leeds town have ramped up pressure on a telecommunications company that erected over 200 “horrendous” poles in the property hotspot.

Garforth residents reacted with fury after the telegraph poles were put in place across the east Leeds town by Giggle Fibre last month.

Many argued that they were put up before necessary consultation was carried out and have said that the company has acted “appallingly” since by continuing to erect them despite opposition and not responding to their complaints.

Garforth residents have been strongly against the installation of the telegraph poles | National World

Meetings have been held and community groups set up as the strength of feeling has grown. On occasions residents have even taken matters into their own hands by parking cars around the areas the poles are set to be installed to stop contractors from being able to do so.

Giggle Fibre has not responded to a request for comment but has stated in previous correspondence with residents and the local MP Richard Burgon that it had “carefully considered all available options to minimise disruption while ensuring reliable and future-proof connectivity”.

Following a public meeting earlier this month that was attended by over 200 residents efforts have been made to arrange a direct meeting with locals and company representatives.

Liz Taylor, who chaired the meeting, said: “Everybody’s talking about the issues and how no one wants it.

“People don’t want these telegraph poles. They know they can get broadband from other companies.”

The local MP for Garforth, Richard Burgon, has raised a motion in Parliament about the installation of the poles. | National World

She added: “They (Giggle Fibre) have been appalling, really. They keep saying they will speak to the community but they are not responding to emails.”

Residents have insisted said that the broadband cables could have been installed underground, though Giggle Fibre have previously said that they “thoroughly investigated this option and encountered significant technical challenges”.

Locals have argued that they don’t believe Giggle Fibre carried out enough consultation with residents, though they acknowledged that it is not necessary to acquire planning permission when erecting the poles.

Mrs Taylor said: “They are sticking to the law but ethically and morally they are not doing best by the community.”

The issue was also brought up in Parliament this week by Mr Burgon, who tabled a motion commending the community on their efforts and saying: “Just because a company can do something, doesn't mean a company should.

“I believe that local, not just legal, considerations are vitally important and believe the wishes of local residents should come first.”

Efforts are being made to arrange a meeting with Giggle Fibre about the telegraph poles | National World

He also said that Government is reviewing the laws around the erection of poles and said he had advised “it to take into account the experience of Garforth residents whilst doing so”.

Mrs Taylor moved to her home on Ludlow Avenue nearly 50 years ago when the estate was first built and said that one of the appealing factors was the lack of telecommunications poles.

“It was covenanted, so we felt assured that they wouldn’t be put up”, she said.

“We had moved from the city and it was so visible that there wasn’t poles and wires all over the place

“It was a big factor because it was such a nice, lovely, untouched estate.”

She added: “We don’t need them and we’ve not needed them in the 50 years that the estate has been built.

“It’s criminal. If there was no other way of getting full fibre then maybe, but there are options.”

Mrs Taylor added that she and the community are expecting more poles to be installed from Monday (March 17).

“It’s not going to stop”, she said. “But we will do everything we can.

“We will probably be out parking our cars but we did say at the meeting we can’t condone anything illegal.”

Grace Feeney has also set up a petition that has accumulated the names of neighbours against the plans, saying: “What they are doing to our village is horrendous.”

Another meeting was held earlier this week, at which Mr Burgon said: “The message to Giggle Fibre is clear - think again and understand that there will be a big public boycott if they continue to press ahead.”

Giggle Fibre did not respond to the YEP’s request for comment.