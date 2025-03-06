Residents from across Garforth are outraged after a broadband provider erected dozens of telecommunication poles that have “significantly impacted the aesthetics of our streets”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been “widespread opposition” at the 200-plus poles that have been erected around the east Leeds town, with many arguing that they were put up before necessary consultation was carried out.

Locals have said that the poles are ruining the aesthetic of the town, which was recently said to be one of the city’s most appealing suburbs for those looking at buying property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community meeting was held on Tuesday evening (March 4) where over 200 residents voiced their frustration and agreed to collectively raise their complaints to the company behind the installation, Giggle Fibre, and to the appropriate bodies.

Sophie Bedford and Andrew Claughton, near some of the new telecommunication poles that have left residents across Garforth furious | National World

Giggle Fibre has not responded to a request for comment and no representatives attended Tuesday night’s meeting. However, in a previous letter distributed to the community it said that it had “carefully considered all available options to minimise disruption while ensuring reliable and future-proof connectivity”.

Residents, who set up the Garforth Community Action group on the back of the dispute, say that an agreement was made with the previous “architects of this plan” Spring Fibre last year, who had hoped to install poles around the town. Due to the opposition, the company agreed to look into alternative options such as providing the service underground.

The work has since been undertaken by Giggle Fibre though, who reportedly started digging up holes and putting up notices from February 17, which sparked “a mass of complaints”. They then subsequently began installing the poles and connecting the wires from February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner Anthony de Broise said: “Giggle Fibre has disregarded this agreement and is imposing a solution that will significantly impact the aesthetics of our streets, property values, and overall community character.”

Over 200 Garforth residents attended the community meeting about the telecommunication poles on Tuesday evening | Handout

Residents say that they feel there should have been at least 28 days of consultation from when the notices were put up , with Mr de Broise saying: “Local residents are deeply frustrated that telecommunications companies can bypass meaningful consultation under permitted development rights, leaving communities with no real say in how infrastructure is imposed upon them.”

Local MP Richard Burgon has met with company representatives and asked them to stop installing the poles. In a letter to residents he said he has made it “clear that if Giggle Fibre proceed despite public feeling, they should understand that local residents will boycott their services”.

Leeds City Council and local councillors, as well as Ofcom, have all been contacted and are engaging with residents about the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garforth local Andrew Claughton said that he moved to his home on Pomfret Place in 2003 and that one of the appeals was the “open look of the town”.

He added that it’s believed that there was an agreement made on estates around Garforth when they were built in the 1970s to not have the poles, but now two have appeared on the cul-de-sac that he lives on.

He said: “It spoils the appearance of the street. You look outside now and it looks like a washing line.

Garforth residents have set up a petition and are collectively approaching Giggle Fibre about having the telecoms poles taken down. | James Hardisty

“I’ve spoken to other residents who’ve said that the selling feature when the estates were built was that it would be open and there was no overhead wires.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Claughton said that Tuesday’s meeting was held to “get everyone up to speed” and to encourage them to direct their complaints to Giggle Fibre and the relevant authorities.

He said: “Everyone was unanimous in not wanting it and not connecting to it. So what’s the point of it being there?”

Residents are also being urged to sign a national petition calling for telecoms infrastructure to go through the traditional planning appeal process.

Mr de Broise said: “This is an issue that affects not only Garforth but also many other communities facing similar battles against intrusive infrastructure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giggle Fibre has not responded to the YEP’s request for comment, but in a previous letter to residents it said: “We understand that overhead infrastructure may not be the preferred solution for all residents, and we sincerely appreciate your feedback.

“Our goal remains to provide high-quality broadband access while working as considerately as possible within the constraints of the existing infrastructure and regulatory framework.”

It also highlighted the increased value that having “full fibre” can have to properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is aware of the work taking place in Garforth and the concerns that have been expressed by some residents.

“We are currently making enquiries to establish whether the appropriate criteria regarding permitted developments have been met in this case.”