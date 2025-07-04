From Tinkerbell to Transformation: How one woman turned a New Year’s Eve realisation into a life-changing journey

As partygoers prepared to ring in 2024, Tracy stood in front of her mirror dressed as Tinkerbell for a themed New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But instead of excitement, she felt a wave of discomfort. Her clothes were tight, her knees ached, and walking her beloved dogs left her breathless. That moment—staring at her reflection—became her turning point.

“I hadn’t realised how much weight I’d gained,” Tracy recalls. “I felt like I’d lost control, and with the menopause, I thought losing weight just wasn’t possible anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But rather than give in to discouragement, Tracy took action. She rejoined her local Slimming World group the very next week—a familiar place, but this time with a new mindset. Nearly two stone lighter and just a few pounds from her target weight, Tracy says she’s never felt better.

Tracy's weight loss journey

What made the difference? “I never felt hungry,” she says. “It wasn’t a diet—it was a lifestyle change.” By making simple swaps—replacing high-fat, high-sugar foods and drinks with more filling, nutritious options—Tracy found she could eat well, feel satisfied, and still lose weight.

Slimming World’s flexible healthy eating plan was key. It can be tailored to suit individual dietary needs, cultural preferences, or family lifestyles—making it easy to cook one meal for everyone. With a wide variety of everyday foods that can be enjoyed in unlimited amounts—like lean meats, fish, pulses, pasta, rice, fruit, and vegetables—Tracy never felt deprived.

But perhaps the most powerful part of her journey was the support she received. “My consultant and fellow members were incredible. They motivated me every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That encouragement sparked something even bigger. When a District Manager mentioned the opportunity to become a consultant, a friend nudged Tracy: “You’d be amazing at this.” The idea took root. After attending an opportunity event and completing her training at the Slimming World Academy, Tracy now runs her own group at Lofthouse Methodist Church, WF3 3NE every Wednesday evening at 4pm, 5.30pm or 7pm

“I never imagined that one difficult moment on New Year’s Eve would lead me here,” she says. “Now I get to help others achieve their dreams too—and that’s the most rewarding feeling in the world.”

Tracy welcomes anyone who wants to lose 7lbs or more to join her group. Whether you're looking to improve your health, boost your confidence, or simply feel more like yourself again, her group offers a warm, supportive environment where real change happens.

Tracy’s story is a powerful reminder that weight loss doesn’t have to mean hunger or hardship. With the right support, smart food choices, and a shift in mindset, it can be the start of something truly life-changing.