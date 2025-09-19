From struggle to strength: A Slimming World journey of transformation for Michelle

When the world came to a standstill during the pandemic, Michelle Lindsay found herself at a crossroads. Years of carrying physical and emotional weight had taken their toll, and her health struggles, especially following childbirth, had become a constant battle. Despite numerous attempts to shed the pounds gained during pregnancy, the weight continued to climb, accompanied by emerging health issues and a reliance on medication she knew wasn’t sustainable.

It was during a particularly harrowing moment, bedridden with a severe chest infection and struggling to breathe, that clarity struck. Michelle realised how much of her life had been consumed by poor health and how much she stood to lose if she didn’t make a change.

She says "I had tried Slimming World before, but life always seemed to get in the way. I knew my mindset wasn’t right, and the support I needed was missing. Then, in May 2023, I spotted a Slimming World poster for Jillian's Saturday morning group at Pudsey Liberal Club. It felt like a sign. This time, I was determined to make it work"

Walking into her first Slimming World group, Michelle said she felt nervous, but the warmth and encouragement she received immediately reassured her. Her consultant, Jillian, became a pillar of support. Someone who had walked the same path and offered guidance without judgment, only belief in her potential.

Michelle Lindsay before losing 7 stone with Slimming World

Michelle shared that she discovered Slimming World wasn’t a diet, it was a lifestyle. The plan allowed her to enjoy the foods she loved while making simple, sustainable changes. She never felt hungry and developed a newfound love for cooking from scratch, adapting meals like curries and spaghetti bolognese to fit her healthier habits. It wasn’t about restriction, it was about freedom and balance.

Fast forward to today: Michelle has lost 7 stone and maintained her target weight for nearly a year. She said "One of the most rewarding aspects of my journey has been encouraging my son to make healthy choices too. Together, we've embraced a new way of living as a family"

Saturday mornings at group became a cherished ritual. It wasn’t just about weight loss, it was about social connection. The support from Jillian and fellow members lifted her during her lowest moments and filled her with motivation each week. She found a sense of belonging and a second family.

Michelle says "My health has improved dramatically! Since losing weight, I haven’t had a single chest infection, and my energy levels have soared. Activities I once avoided, like walking have become joyful parts of my routine and I'm getting faster each week"

Michelle Lindsay after losing 7 stone with Slimming World

Shopping, once a dreaded task, has become a hobby. Where Michelle once feared trying on clothes as a size 22, she now embraces fashion as a confident size 10. The anxiety has been replaced with excitement and self-assurance.

Through Slimming World, Michelle didn’t just change her eating habits, she transformed her mindset. She gained a new perspective on life and began dreaming bigger, including the possibility of going on holiday abroad and wearing a swimsuit without fear.

The pinnacle of her journey came in October 2024 when Michelle reached the national semi-finals for Woman of the Year. Alongside her Consultant Jillian, she shared her story at Slimming World’s head office. Surrounded by 35 other inspiring women, she was honoured to be placed in the top 10 and proudly took home a trophy and certificate. Her family’s support was unwavering. They decorated the house with balloons and banners to celebrate her success.

Her message to others considering Slimming World is simple: Just do it. The journey may be challenging, but with the right mindset and the support of a dedicated group, the rewards are life-changing. The future is waiting and everyone deserves to experience it fully. Michelle is a member of Jillian's Saturday morning group at Pudsey Liberal Club who meet every Saturday at 8.30am or 10am, or you can find your local Slimming World group at https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search