From half the woman to twice the life: Collette’s incredible Slimming World journey

When Collette Calvert first walked through the doors of the Garforth Slimming World group, she carried not just extra weight, but also the burden of doubt about whether real change was possible.

After illness within her family, she decided it was time to do something about her weight and health, something that would help her live a longer, healthier life and be the best version of herself for her loved ones. That decision changed everything.

Fast forward to today, and Collette has shed more than 11 stone which is more than half of her body weight and she's gained a whole new lease of life.

Her Slimming World Consultant Julie said: "Losing over half your body weight is not just about changing the number on the scales; it’s about transforming your health, your confidence, and the way you live each day. Today, Collette is healthier, more active, and radiates the kind of happiness that inspires everyone who meets her and it's wonderful to see."

Collette before she lost more than 11 stone

One thing Collette shared that she particularly loves about Slimming World is that no food is off limits. She never has to feel deprived and she can eat plenty to satisfy her appetite.

Collette especially enjoys being able to tuck into a delicious cooked breakfast of lean grilled bacon, with piles of mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans and still know she’s on plan. It’s this balance of freedom, flexibility, and healthy eating that has made her journey not only successful, but enjoyable and sustainable.

The changes she’s seen in her day-to-day life are just as incredible as the weight loss itself. Collette says: "I'm now much more active, able to enjoy life without getting out of breath, and I can go clothes shopping without feeling embarrassed. Something that once filled me with dread but now brings me joy"

A big part of Collette’s success has also been the support she’s found in group. Consultant Julie says: "At Garforth Slimming World, we pride ourselves on being more than just a place to check in each week. We’re a true community.

Collette picking up her 11 stone award after losing more than half of her original weight

"Every session is filled with warmth, encouragement, and laughter. It’s a place where no one feels judged, where every achievement is celebrated, and where struggles are met with understanding and kindness. Members often say it feels like a second family and Collette has shown exactly how powerful that sense of belonging can be"

"Week after week, she's embraced the support, encouragement, and practical advice the group offered. Just as importantly, she gave it back in return, always ready to cheer someone on, share a tip, or remind another member that setbacks don’t define their journey. Her positivity and determination have lifted everyone around her, making her a shining example of what our Slimming World family is all about"

Collette’s achievement means so much to the whole group. Julie said: “I am so incredibly proud of Collette, not just for the phenomenal weight loss, but for the way she’s thrown herself into every part of the journey. She’s proved that with determination, belief, and the right support, anything is possible.”

She added: “What inspires me most about Collette is that she hasn’t just changed her own life, she’s helped so many others in the group by sharing her positivity and encouragement. She’s living proof that Slimming World works when you really embrace it.”

It’s no surprise then, that Collette has been named the Garforth group’s Woman of the Year Winner. A title that celebrates not just her incredible weight loss, but the inspiration she brings to others.

Julie says: "Collette’s transformation goes far beyond her weight loss. She’s rediscovered her confidence, her health has improved dramatically, and she has a new zest for life that’s infectious. She’s living proof that when determination meets the right support, anything is possible"

She is not just half the woman she used to be in size, she is twice the woman in strength, spirit, and joy.

She added: "Congratulations, Collette. Your success is an inspiration to us all, and we couldn’t be prouder to have you as part of our Garforth Slimming World family"

If Collette’s story has inspired you and you’d like to start your own journey to a healthier, happier you, we’d love to welcome you. Our Garforth Slimming World group is warm, friendly, and full of support. The perfect place to find encouragement, share ideas, and celebrate every success, big or small. Come along and see for yourself – your future self will thank you.

Garforth Working Men’s Club, LS25 1AU

Mondays – 5.30pm or 7pm

Wednesday mornings – 9am