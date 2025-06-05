From Bradford to the world: Tope Dada’s Voice of Empowerment

“Music is not just what I do—it’s how I help people breathe again.” —Tope Dada

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every once in a while, the world hears an artist who doesn’t just perform—but restores. A voice that doesn’t just entertain—but empowers. That voice is Tope Dada, the Bradford-based music artist using rhythm, words, and soul to heal hearts and ignite hope.

Born in Nigeria and now shaping soundscapes across the UK, Tope Dada is not your average chart-chaser. He’s a music artist on a mission, building bridges between melody and mental health, performance and purpose, beats and community building.

🎵 The Music That Moves Mountains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tope Dada

Tope’s discography reads like a playlist of survival—each track an anthem for those facing life’s hardest storms.

His breakout song, “We Are the Future,” is a bold, unapologetic tribute to youth and potential—a modern-day musical manifesto urging a generation to believe in their power.

Then there’s “The Storm Is Over,” a deeply emotional ballad written for anyone battling grief, anxiety, or depression. With its calming cadence and inspiring lyrics, the song has become a go-to track for listeners across the world looking for peace during painful times.

Tope’s other tracks—“I Am Blessed,” “Better,” “Oba Nla,” “Yahweh,” and “Call You Odogwu”—infuse Afro-soul, rich harmonies, and poetic storytelling into messages of hope, resilience, and transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tope Dada

Each song Tope writes is a response to human suffering—crafted not for the charts but for the soul.

📚 Sound Mind: A Book that Bridges Beats and the Brain

In 2025, Tope took his message beyond the studio with the release of his book, “Sound Mind: How Music Shapes Mental Health.”

The book explores how music can calm the nervous system, unlock emotional wounds, and provide spiritual and psychological relief. Drawing from both personal experience and scientific research, it’s a transformative read for anyone struggling with emotional wellness—or simply seeking to understand the power of sound in shaping how we feel.

“The same way trauma leaves an echo in the mind,” Tope writes, “music can leave a melody of healing.”

From GratitudeFest to the Global Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tope’s live shows are not just concerts—they are experiential spaces for healing.

He is the brain behind GratitudeFest, a yearly concert that blends heartfelt performances with storytelling and community connection. Started in 2014, the event has now grown into a full-fledged music movement, drawing audiences looking not just for good music—but for renewal.

He has also earned critical acclaim for his artistic impact, recently becoming a finalist at the Bradford Music Scene Awards (2025) and recipient of the Black Yorkshire Award, celebrating his influence in the creative industries of Northern England.

Music for Men: The Men’s Porch Legacy

But Tope’s rhythm doesn’t stop at the mic. Through his initiative Men’s Porch, he’s tackling one of society’s silent epidemics: men’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using music therapy, sound healing sessions, open-mic discussions, and storytelling through rhythm, Men’s Porch has become a lifeline for men navigating stress, identity, grief, and emotional pressure. The platform now hosts the Men’s Porch Legacy Awards, honoring men who use creativity, advocacy, and resilience to change their communities.

“Sometimes the strongest men are the ones singing in silence,” Tope shares. “Men’s Porch gives them their voice back.”

The Man Behind the Mic

Tope is also the co-founder of the Tetod Foundation, an initiative offering food, education, and wellness to underserved communities—often pairing aid efforts with music outreach. He’s partnered with causes like Bradford 2025, Babes of the Most High, and mental health campaigns across the UK.

Though his reach is international, his feet remain firmly planted in community. For Tope, it’s not about stardom. It’s about sound with substance.

🎧 Stream the Sound of Change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tope’s music is available across all major platforms—Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes—and every single track carries the same message:

You can rise. You can heal. And you are not alone.

Whether through his book, his performances, or his community efforts, Tope Dada is reshaping what it means to be a music artist in today’s world.

He is not just singing songs. He is building a soundscape for survival.

Quick Facts: Who Is Tope Dada?

Profession: Music Artist, Author, Sound Therapist

Book: Sound Mind: How Music Shapes Mental Health

Awards: Bradford Music Scene Finalist (2025), Black Yorkshire Award (2025), Canadian Selah Award, Prayze Factor USA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracks to Stream: We Are the Future, The Storm Is Over, Better, Yahweh, Call You Odogwu

Founder: Men’s Porch, GratitudeFest, Tetod Foundation

Online: www.topedada.com | Instagram @topedadaofficial

Tope Dada is living proof that music is more than a sound. It’s a lifeline. And for every listener who feels unseen or unheard—his voice is a light in the dark.