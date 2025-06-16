Freddie Cole presents a cheque to Castle Hill Hospital.

A South Cave man is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to give back to Castle Hill Hospital after a rollercoaster cancer journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the autumn of 2022, Freddie Cole was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitts lymphoma, a rare cancer of both the bone marrow and the lymph system which affects just 210 people in the UK each year.

Freddie was treated on Ward 33, the Teenage and Young Adult Unit at the Queen’s Centre, Castle Hill Hospital, which became his home for four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite numerous rounds of aggressive chemotherapy, multiple blood and platelet transfusions and even a bout of sepsis once he finally made it home after treatment, Freddie’s resolve, coupled with family support and great care from the unit, saw him through and he was given the all-clear last year.

Freddie Cole is pictured at Kilimanjaro Park.

Now, after more than two years in remission, Freddie – who may be a familiar face to those who live in South Cave or visit Drewton’s farm shop – has decided to give back to those who cared for him.

Freddie has organised a number of events, auctions, dinners and raffles to raise funds and, crucially, also to raise awareness of rare blood cancers and the importance of early diagnosis.

This month, he set out on his biggest challenge to date; to climb Kilimanjaro to raise funds for both Hull Hospitals charity, WISHH, and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He originally set a target of £4,000 but has already surpassed this by thousands – and his fundraising total is still growing!

Freddie Cole was treated at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital.

Freddie said: “I set myself a goal to climb Kilimanjaro in 2025 to support the hospital and raise awareness and funds for WISHH (Castle Hill Hospital) and Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Donations to help raise funds for these two amazing charities, to help patients and families in similar life changing situations, would be gratefully accepted.

“I can’t thank all the consultants, nurses, Teenage Cancer Trust, and the entire team enough, who work in Ward 33 in The Queen’s Centre, at Castle Hill. They do an amazing job and are so kind and friendly. I nearly lost my life and they cared and looked after me, to cure me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to say thank you so much to everyone who has supported me through this. I received so many kind words, prayers, cards and gifts from family, friends, and customers of the farm shop.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freddie-cole-1 to donate to Freddie’s campaign.