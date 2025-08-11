FoodCycle urges West Yorkshire residents to share 'Peas & Love' this summer by volunteering to feed local communities

A charity tackling hunger, loneliness, and food waste by providing free three-course community meals for those in need, is appealing for help from West Yorkshire residents this summer.

Community dining charity FoodCycle has to fill almost 10,000 volunteering slots to keep weekly community meals going across England and Wales over the holiday season.

FoodCycle Leeds Seacroft runs on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, FoodCycle Leeds Beeston & Holbeck runs on Wednesdays at 6.30pm, and FoodCycle Leeds Harehills runs on Thursdays at 6.30pm. The charity also needs volunteers in and Bradford, Huddersfield.

FoodCycle is encouraging locals to make 2025 a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’, by signing up to volunteer - even just once or twice a month.

Keen cooks, servers, and washer-uppers are needed to help alleviate a ‘summer slump’ in volunteer numbers, as regular helpers take holidays, students return home, and parents and grandparents have less free time to offer.

It comes as demand for FoodCycle meals rose by 17% in the last year nationally, as the high cost of living and rising levels of loneliness means many people are in need of free food and company.

Each week FoodCycle volunteers provide nourishing vegetarian meals made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, served in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, free to anyone who needs them.

Nationally FoodCycle volunteers served more than 163,000 free meals in 2024, and saved 320 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill.

No experience is necessary to volunteer with FoodCycle - just sign up via the charity's website

Across the Yorkshire and the Humber last year FoodCycle volunteers served 13,068 free community meals and saved more than 27.5 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste.

When asked: “If FoodCycle didn’t exist what impact would that have on you?” FoodCycle guests across the region said: “I’d feel very lonely”, “Loneliness and less food to eat”, “Not have a meal for that day”; “I would feel more isolated and probably not have a hot meal”.

A recent FoodCycle survey of its guests carried out nationally last year found 67% eat most meals alone; 70% have skipped meals; 41% don’t have access to an oven, and 75% couldn’t afford to buy the food they need.

The findings suggest FoodCycle’s community meals model works to support people’s wellbeing, with 83% of guests feeling happier after attending; 78% feel less lonely and 76% eat more fruit and vegetables as a result.

FoodCycle volunteering roles include cooking, hosting, and delivering surplus food to community meal projects

FoodCycle CEO Sophie Tebbets said:“Every summer, we see a drop in volunteer numbers - with students heading home, parents and grandparents having less free time, and regular volunteers taking well-earned holidays. This summer the need is greater than ever, with almost 10,000 volunteer sessions to fill nationally.

“At the same time, demand for our meals continues to rise. We know what a huge difference our community meals make - alleviating hunger, loneliness and food waste, while boosting mental wellbeing and building stronger communities. It’s shocking that three-quarters of the guests we surveyed last year said they couldn’t afford to buy the food they need - and around four in ten don’t have access to an oven.

“That’s why we’re asking people to make this a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’ by signing up to volunteer. Even just once a month can help someone in your community enjoy a hot, nutritious meal in a welcoming space. Please join us at your local project this summer. Once you see the difference it makes, you won’t regret it.”

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to everyone to come and share a meal. Guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness, people facing loneliness and those who simply cannot afford to buy food, or struggle to cook for themselves. No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat.

FoodCycle volunteers turn surplus food into free three course meals, tackling hunger, loneliness and food waste

Volunteer roles at FoodCycle are open to anyone over 18 and there is no minimum weekly commitment. Roles are inclusive and range from food collection to surplus food coordinators, to cooking in the kitchen or hosting out front.

No experience is needed and training is provided. Volunteers are invited to carve out their own niche from master chef to tea-maker to washer-up to veg chopper.

Sign up to volunteer: https://foodcycle.org.uk/area/yorkshire-the-humber/

Donate to support FoodCycle: https://foodcycle.org.uk/donate/

FoodCycle community meals in West Yorkshire:

• FoodCycle Bradford - Mondays at 6.30pm, at the Deaf Centre, Hallfield Road, Bradford, BD1 3RP

• FoodCycle Huddersfield Aspley - Mondays at 6.30pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 19 Somerset Rd, Aspley, Huddersfield, HD5 9AU

• FoodCycle Leeds Seacroft - Tuesdays at 6.30pm at Chapel FM Arts Centre, York Road, Leeds, LS14 6JB

• FoodCycle Leeds Beeston & Holbeck – Wednesdays at 6.30pm at St Luke's Church, Malvern Road, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 8PD

• FoodCycle Leeds Harehills – Thursdays at 6.30pm at St Aidan's Church, Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 5QD