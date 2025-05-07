Eye do! His and hers cataract surgery for devoted couple

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some couples love to do everything together and that’s certainly the case for childhood sweethearts Terry and Jennifer Pearson, both 79, from Handsworth in Sheffield. They even had cataract surgery within a few weeks of each other!

Terry said: “Jennifer and I met when we were 15 years old and have been together ever since, walking hand in hand through life for 64 years and married for 55 years. We love nothing more than spending time with our large family - four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild – but recently we were both struggling a bit with our vision. I found it difficult driving at night due to the glare.”

A visit to their local optician confirmed that Terry had cataract in both eyes and Jennifer in one. “There was a nine-month waiting list at our general hospital but we were told that our local Optegra clinic could treat us with free NHS surgery within just a few weeks which was fantastic to hear!”

Sure enough, Terry was having surgery just four weeks later at Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield. “It was like going to a five-star hotel! From start to finish it was a very personal experience, all the staff were incredible at making me feel at ease. They talked through what was going to happen and were ever so nice. I didn’t feel like just a patient, I felt valued as an individual.”

Terry & Jennifer Pearson

Shortly afterwards it was Jennifer’s turn. “My wife can’t walk far so it was wonderful to be able to park free, right outside the clinic,” said Terry. “It made such a difference as we arrived fresh and relaxed rather than stressed about being late due to lack of parking and the worry of any payments.”

The Pearsons were each treated by leading Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeons, Mr Fadi Alfaqawi for Terry, and Ms May Chew for Jennifer.

Optegra Sheffield Clinic Manager Jade Whalley said: “It’s been a real pleasure for myself and the team to have Terry and Jennifer in the clinic – such a lovely couple! It’s quite rare for us to operate on a husband and wife so close together, and I’m thrilled to hear they’re both experiencing such positive outcomes from their surgeries.

“Cataract surgery is very common in this age group, and we frequently hear how much it can improve day-to-day life. That’s why we’re committed to offering treatment within weeks rather than months, helping people regain their independence and avoid the limitations that come with poor vision.”

Both Terry and Jennifer were thrilled with the outcomes of their surgery. He said: “I was shocked at how bright everything looks now, the vivid colours. You don’t realise quite how bad your vision has become, it creeps up on you slowly, so when the cataracts are removed it’s a complete transformation!

“Jennifer has worn glasses since she was very young and I wore them when out and about – it was becoming expensive to keep upgrading them. Now I only wear glasses for driving as I can see everything else so clearly. We like to do the crossword so having clear vision really helps with that.”

“Overall our experience could not have been better. The staff at Optegra really went the extra mile and it was appreciated very much by both of us. First class all the way.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.