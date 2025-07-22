Eight-year-old set to scale Snowdon for Support Dogs

Isabelle Lauder and her dad, Tom, are set to tackle Wales’ highest peak.

Reaching 3,560ft at the top of Mount Snowdon, it’s no mean feat for anyone.

But Isabelle is taking on the challenge on August 1 - just two days after turning eight years old.

She’s doing it in aid of the Sheffield-based national Support Dogs charity, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults affected by epilepsy or physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Isabelle Lauder out and about with support dog Peggy when she was in training

Isabelle, who lives with her parents Tom and Fran and 10-year-old brother Oliver in Wombwell, in Barnsley, chose to scale Snowdon as part of Support Dogs’ Super Summer Challenge, which encourages its young supporters to take on a fundraising challenge during the six weeks’ holidays.

The family, including Tom, a 41-year-old operations manager, who has previously taken part in Support Dogs’ annual abseil, and also paddle-boarded the 23-mile length of Loch Ness for the charity, are no strangers to being around assistance dogs – they have been volunteer doggy foster carers for Support Dogs since 2022.

They’ve looked after loveable Labs Spot, Buster and Peggy, who are now fully-qualified autism assistance dogs, Frank, who has been matched with a little girl on the charity’s autism assistance programme and Stardust, nicknamed ‘Dusty’, who is still in training.

Fran, 38, who works for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Isabelle’s dad is originally from near Porthmadog, in Wales, so he’s climbed Snowdon many times, but it’s Isabelle’s first time.

Isabelle Lauder and brother Oliver with support dog Buster when he was in training and living with the family

“She’s not done much preparation, but in terms of fundraising, she’s printed off little QR codes for her Just Giving page and has been handing them out to her teachers and all the dinnerladies at school. She’s very excited. She’s already exceeded her £250 target.”

Kings Oak Primary School pupil Isabelle has been around assistance dogs since she was four years old.

Fran said: “Now Isabelle is a bit older, she understands the importance of a support dog more. There are children at school that are different to her and Isabelle is understanding of the extra challenges they face. She's also been to the charity's graduation ceremonies, where she's seen Peggy and Spot, so she has seen them in full working mode.

“We always ask the kids if they want us to look after another assistance dog. We never force them, because as nice as it is to have the dogs and they know they’re going to do something good, it can be sad to say bye to them.

Isabelle Lauder with support dog Peggy when she was in training and looked after by the Lauders

“And we wouldn’t be able to have a dog full-time, but as the dogs are in training at Support Dogs’ centre all day, it’s perfect for us.”

Fran added: “I’m so proud of Isabelle, how she’s so determined to exceed her target and tell everybody about it. She’s a member of Darfield Scouts, so she’s used to being in all weathers and camps with them, so she’s quite resilient.”

Fran also praised Support Dogs’ Super Summer Challenge, saying: “We brainstormed some ideas about what she could do. I think it’s a really good thing to keep occupied and for something different to do in the summer holidays.”

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk and anyone wishing to sponsor Isabelle can do so at www.justgiving.com/page/isabelle-lauder