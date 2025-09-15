Eight challenges in eight years: Brave Marilyn set to tackle Memory Walk for Alzheimer's research

Marilyn Gibson

A brave member of the team at a major Sheffield bus operator, is taking on her eighth challenge in eight years, aiming to raise hundreds of pounds for Alzheimer’s research, by tackling a special Memory Walk.

Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Marilyn Gibson, a Garage Operations Clerk, will set out to complete the Clumber Park Memory Walk, at the age of 78, after her husband was struck by the cruel disease.

As she trains and prepares for the challenge, she is receiving support from her friends and colleagues, and has already raised £460, with the total still growing.

You can donate to support Marilyn’s effort at https://www.justgiving.com/page/marilyn-gibson-9.

She said: “My husband, of 59 years, suffers from Alzheimer’s and it’s cruel disease, so I wanted to do something regularly to play a part in finding a cure. The result has been that, once a year, I do a memory walk to raise more funds, in the hope that they will discover something to prevent future suffering.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. Someone develops it every three minutes and currently there is no cure. It’s scary, but we must confront the biggest health and social care challenge of our time. We owe it to the 1 million people across the UK currently living with dementia to campaign for change, whilst providing day-to-day support. I am determined to play my part in that effort.”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “I am so proud of what Marilyn is doing, and the support that our team has shown her. It is a huge effort and a wonderful gesture to help a charity doing such important work.

“At Stagecoach, one of our values is that ‘we do the right thing’ and Marilyn’s dedication to this crucial effort, over so many years, is a perfect example of how we work to live that value every day.”

You can find out more about the important work done by the Alzheimer’s Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk.