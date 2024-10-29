Econ Engineering promotes Steve Sinnott to Sales Director

Steve Sinnott, a long-standing and valued member of the Econ Engineering team, is set to play an expanded role in the future success of the business following his promotion to sales director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his new role Steve will continue his responsibilities of national sales strategy and managing business development alongside working closely with the board to explore other strategic opportunities.

He will continue to work closely with the regional area managers, ensuring there is a strong order pipeline, and connecting the technical, service and factory production teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve joined the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter and highway maintenance vehicles in 2013 and has risen through the ranks from regional sales manager to sales director.

Steve joined the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter and highway maintenance vehicles in 2013

Steve said: “I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at Econ. The business continues to perform strongly in the markets we operate in, and I look forward to providing additional insight to the board so we can continue our growth.”

Jonathan Lupton, managing director at Econ, said: “Steve’s promotion from UK sales manager, a position he only took up a year ago, to sales director, is richly deserved and is further recognition of the valuable role he has played since joining us.

“As we continue to lead the market in the winter and roads maintenance sector, Steve’s expanded role is an important one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will not only continue to manage key customer relationships and drive the new business pipeline by showcasing current and future product developments but also provide expert market knowledge on opportunities and challenges which will be important as we set our longer-term strategy.”

Earlier in his career, Steve held several senior sales roles at Duffields of East Anglia, Whale Tankers and Intercountry Truck & Van, before joining Econ in 2013.

Family-run Econ Engineering is the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter and highway maintenance vehicles, supplying 85% of the nation’s gritters. It recently delivered the first ever fully electric model, the E-QCB.

Econ, which has been established for more than 55 years, has its main manufacturing base in Ripon, with engineering hubs in Alloa, Scotland, Sowerby, Thrisk, Halesworth, Suffolk and the Welsh capital of Cardiff.